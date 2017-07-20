Congratulations to Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) shareholders. SHLD stock was up as much as 22% on Thursday amid news that its Kenmore brands of appliances would now be sold by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), opening a new door to some much-needed revenue.

Of course, the question remains: Does the use of this venue inherently make Sears shares 22% more valuable than they were yesterday?

Not really.

It’s a victory to be sure, and if nothing else serves as a way of telling the world that some Kenmore appliances are now so-called “smart appliances” that work with Amazon’s Alexa. The partnership is also one with liabilities, though, and Sears has proven more than a few times that if it can fumble the ball, it likely will.

Amazon and Sears Team Up

The deal is simple enough. Rather than visiting a Sears store to purchase a smart Kenmore appliance, you can go to Amazon.com. After the purchase is made, Sears Home Services or Innovel Solutions will fulfill the order, delivering, installing and repairing the appliance as needed.

It’s not exactly a first. Kenmore-branded appliances were already available at Amazon.com, though this is the first Sears itself will be offering.

The motivation for the relationship is relatively obvious. As Sears SEO Eddie Lampert explained to SHLD stock holders in the announcement press release:

“The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But, presumably Sears would be paying the relatively typical Amazon listing and transaction fees. That’s on the order of 15% for the amount of the sales price that’s $300 or less, and then 8% for the amount in excess of $300. Most of Kenmore’s window-mount air conditioners will sell for less than $300, while full-sized refrigerators will sell for more.

Downside

Any chance to sell your wares to an audience that wouldn’t otherwise even think about buying from you is a win. This deal isn’t the panacea traders seem to feel it is, however, given the meteoric rise of SHLD stock today. A couple of realities stand in the way of it becoming a smashing success.

One of them is the fact that, for all its popularity, Amazon still isn’t a top-of-mind place to shop for appliances.

Sears was once a go-to destination for appliance shoppers, though rivals like Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) have been chipping away at its business. Their growth has been largely driven by in-store help and post-purchase support, boosted by simple name recognition. While most consumers may be willing to spend a few bucks on a piece of clothing or an electronics device sight-unseen, those same consumers may want to see a costly appliance with their own eyes rather than buy it on faith, online.

