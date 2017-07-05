Disney to Remove ‘Wench Auction’ From Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is editing its Pirates of the Caribbean ride from Disneyland in order to appease those who found it offensive.

Much of the ride will remain the same, but one of the darker segments of the journey will be removed. It consisted of a wench auction, meaning that women who were enslaved and suffering were auctioned off to the highest bidders. The auction was based on events from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

The movie is fictional, but elements of it (such as the wench auction) were designed to recreate the atrocities that transpired in the era of pirates looting the Caribbean and other lawless acts that made up their lifestyle. However, Disney has decided to make the ride more family friendly by eliminating the auction.

“We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene, consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction,” amusement park spokesperson Suzi Brown said about the move.

One of the women being auctioned off was a redheaded bride, and she will be transformed into a prominent pirate in the ride as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean revamp.

You can check out the full video of the old ride here:

Disneyland is located in Anaheim, California.

DIS stock slipped 1.7% Wednesday.