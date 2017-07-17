Disney Plans New Star Wars Hotel: What We Know

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is planning to open a new Star Wars hotel.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know about Disney’s plans for a Star Wars hotel.

The new hotel will be located at Walt Disney World in Florida.

All of the employees that work at the hotel will be cast members that wear costumes and stay in character.

The inside of the hotel will look like a spaceship.

This means that windows will only show views of space, instead of the surrounding area.

Every guests that stays at the hotel will have their own story line.

The company claims that these stories will affect the person’s visit every minute.

Disney announced the new hotel at its D23 expo, which is being held in Los Angeles.

It will be a part of the company’s new Disney 360 vacation concept.

Here’s what Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, said about the Star Wars Hotel.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

You can follow these links to learn more about the Star Wars hotel, but note that Disney isn’t revealing much in the way of details, yet.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.