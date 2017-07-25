Does Ford Motor Company (F) Have Anything Left in the Tank?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) announces second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 26, before the markets open.

No one expects a home-run quarter from Detroit’s No. 2 auto manufacturer. However, given how well Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) stock has done year to date through July 24 — up 28.8% compared to -2.8% for Ford stock — new CEO Jim Hackett better have some seriously good news about the company’s plan to revive sales.

F-Series Can’t Carry Ford Forever

While it’s nice to see Ford sold 77,895 F-Series trucks in June, up 9.8% from last year and 429,680, an 8.8% gain through the first six months of the year — at $3,100 more per vehicle, twice the industry segment average — we’ve seen this plot line before.

While gas prices are relatively low and interest rates are still low, consumers are ratcheting up their auto debt, which eventually always comes back to bite the auto industry in the butt.

For now, it’s a big part of the Ford profit picture but is having little effect on Ford stock.

Hackett’s Plan

I would specifically like to hear three things from Jim Hackett about the next 12-24 months at Ford.

First, I want a significant announcement regarding share repurchases. My most recent InvestorPlace article about Ford stock took serious issue with the company’s lack of share repurchases in the past five years despite gains of just $1 over the past 66 months.

If Ford is such good value, I’d like Hackett to explain why Ford hasn’t used more of its $12.8 billion in annual free cash flow to buy back its stock?

Secondly, I want to know its plan for Smart Mobility LLC. After all, Hackett ran the self-driving division until he became CEO in May. If the experts are correct, Ford is up near the front of the industry when it comes to self-driving technology.

I just want to know when we can expect a commercially viable self-driving Ford vehicle. Heck, a self-driving, electric, F-150 would be the ultimate in cool.

When can we have that?

Lastly, investors want to know if China’s going to be a bust. By lowering prices several times in 2017 to rev up sales, the tactic finally gained traction in June with sales up 15% in the country, its best June since entering a joint-venture import partnership with Changan Auto in 2001.

