Don’t Expect Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock to Break Its Earnings Streak

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results after market closes today. And while the San Diego-based semiconductor giant — down some 14% year to date — hasn’t delivered the returns investors hope for this year, it’s still tough to ignore the potential value QCOM stock.

From a risk-versus-reward perspective, Qualcomm’s fiscal 2017 forward multiple of 13, versus a price-earnings ratio of 19 for the S&P 500 Index, suggest little to no growth. Plus, when adjusting out its cash pile of $10 billion, that multiple is closer to single digits.

Not only does the company have a strong balance sheet to lean on (including another $6 billion on operating cash flow), QCOM stock looks like a no-brainer, especially when factoring its robust dividend yield of 4%. But for Wall Street to care about these things, QCOM must answer the call Wednesday.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street expects Qualcomm to report 81 cents per share on revenue of the $5.26 billion, translating to year-over-year declines of 30% and 12.8%, respectively. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $4.24 per share would decline from $4.44 a year ago, while revenue of $22.69 billion would decline 3.5% year-over-year.

The fact that profits for the quarter and full year are projected to decline has been the biggest factor impacting QCOM stock, which by climbing just 1.7% in twelve months, has underperformed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 16.5%) and the S&P 500 (up 14%). Profits have been hamstrung by the vast legal disputes the company has engaged in, including the company’s royalty dispute with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Qualcomm in April announced that it had been informed by Apple that the iPhone maker would withhold payments to its contract manufacturers for the royalties those contract manufacturers owe. And Apple indicated that it would withhold payments until the legal issues have been resolved. And this could potentially impact Qualcomm’s earning-per-share numbers for this quarter.

At the same time, it underscores the degree to which the company has grown more dependent on the technology licensing side of the business, which now accounts for over 70% of its operating profits.

Revenue for the quarter could also be under pressure, as the company last month reduced its guidance forecast by $500 million to a new range of $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion, which pressured QCOM stock by almost 3%. But that said, the company’s massive patent portfolio, the bulk of which are in fast-growing industries such as mobile and 4G, 5G and next-generation wireless technologies, remain a huge advantage for Qualcomm.

