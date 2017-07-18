Don’t Get Too Excited About Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) New Streaming Service

Traders and investors betting against electric carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) have been out of luck this year as the Model 3 euphoria drove TSLA stock to all-time highs.

But, finally they have something to cheer about. TSLA stock has tanked more than 11% over the past two weeks in one of the company’s worst selloffs in recent times. That crazy move gifted TSLA shorts a cool $1.4 billion, following Tesla’s announcement that it had delivered ~22K cars and SUVs during the quarter ended June, a sequential decline from Q1 deliveries of 25K units.

Misfortunes never come singly, they say, and Tesla is now being forced to run the gauntlet. Recent news that the Model S had failed to ace some safety tests has caused quite the stir, considering its stellar record in the past.

Predictably, management threw a hissy fit after the damning revelation, saying:

“IIHS and dozens of other private industry groups around the world have methods and motivations that suit their own subjective purposes … The most objective and accurate independent testing of vehicle safety is currently done by the U.S. Government which found Model S and Model X to be the two cars with the lowest probability of injury of any cars that it has ever tested, making them the safest cars in history.”

Wrong Timing by Elon Musk

Whether the IIHS tests were objective or not is anyone’s guess. But, that shouldn’t detract from the fact that part of Tesla’s problems are of its own making. I warned that Elon Musk tends to get his timing wrong whenever he pans TSLA stock for being insanely overvalued. The problem with Musk’s approach is that he usually makes those comments right after a huge run up by Tesla shares.

The last time he did that in 2013, TSLA stock tanked 35% over the next two months.

Now, its déjà vu all over again. TSLA stock has been badly hammered just six weeks after Musk declared that Tesla is overvalued. But, the CEO went further this time, highlighting something that the bears have yet to pounce on:

“We’re a money-losing company. This is not some situation where, for example, we are just greedy capitalists who decided to skimp on safety in order to have more profits and dividends and that kind of thing. It’s just a question of how much money we lose. And how do we survive? How do we not die and have everyone lose their jobs?”

Tesla bears have focused on delivery numbers and, lately, Model 3 production timelines and execution risks. But, it’s inevitable that they will start paying attention to the bottom line as soon as the first Model 3s start rolling off assembly lines.

That’s the main reason the recent talk about Tesla launching a streaming music service should raise eyebrows.

Streaming Music Is a Money-Losing Proposition

According to music industry sources, Tesla is in the process of creating an in-car streaming music service similar to Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ). It’s not yet clear exactly how the service will come packaged, although it’s likely that it will be available in multiple tiers.

This begs the question, why doesn’t Tesla simply integrate existing streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple Music, especially considering that Tesla already has a deal with Spotify for cars sold outside the U.S. According to a Tesla spokesperson, the company is looking to provide an exceptional in-car entertainment experience.

