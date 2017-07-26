Why Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stock Shouldn’t Disappoint

Corporate America may run on leverage, but there’s no doubt that individual Americans run on coffee. Enter Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) to serve that need. Overall, DNKN stock had good news to report last quarter, including a dividend increase of 7.5% from $0.30 in 2016 to $0.3225, and I expect Dunkin’ to have more good news this coming quarter. Second-quarter earnings come out on Thursday.

DNKN’s unique asset light model — and by asset light, I really mean light at 100% franchised — continues to work very well for them.

It allows for financial flexibility (no big capital expenditures for company-owned stores) and encourages the HQ to focus attention on enhancing brand value and customer loyalty. As such, margins are high and risk to the company is low.

It’s a fantastic business model.

Dunkin’ has done right by its franchisees by strategically investing in its digital assets. The company now has 10 million email subscribers, 6.5 million DD Perk Members and 16 million social connections. While not as tech savvy as say, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ), DNKN is headed in the same direction to foster a closer 1:1 connection with the consumer.

DNKN’s Domestic Growth Still in Early Stages

People who haven’t spent much time outside of the east coast, may not realize that Dunkin’ hasn’t really made it west of Missouri yet.

This presents a huge opportunity to cover uncharted territory. DNKN is concentrated in New England, which has been its bread and butter. It has methodically expanded outwards from there. So its largest geographic opportunities are in the south and western parts of the U.S. now. In the west, penetration is at a ratio of 1:286,400 compared to 1:8,700 in the core northeast markets.

DNKN estimates the market opportunity in the central and western part of the U.S. at 5,000 stores, which would mean a penetration rate of 1:23,800 — well below that of its core markets. There’s still fill in room in the northeast as well for another 300 stores or so.



Click to Enlarge

All in all, 17,000 stores is the long-term goal for Dunkin in the U.S. As of Q1, there were 8,884. So, the company will effectively double its current footprint.

While DNKN builds out, I should say their franchisees build out, each incremental unit will be accretive. Returns based on the average store in the emerging and western parts of the U.S. are excellent.

