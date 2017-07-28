Each Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Dip Is a Buy. This One Is Too.

They say insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome. Bears keep trying to short Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) even after a decade of being wrong still expect to be right. AMZN stock is down this morning, but I bet that even in the short-term, they’re wrong again this time.

Amazon reported disappointing profits last night, and the stock is down more than 3% Friday morning in response. The main concern is spending … so what else is news? I don’t think you can accomplish what AMZN has without spending a lot, and most of Wall Street agrees.

What pundits keep missing is that startup companies need to overspend. “Amazon isn’t a startup,” you say. False. Amazon still is a startup growth company because it’s perpetually entering new ventures. We still don’t need Amazon to be profitable, and yet, Amazon is profitable!



Click to Enlarge When Amazon stock fell to $800 on the February earnings report, I not only went long Amazon, but went on record saying it would climb $900 within weeks. Now here we are with the bears celebrating its fall to $1,010.

So, what do we do here? Same as always – buy the dip in AMZN stock!

Sorta.

I don’t buy into stocks and merely hope they rally. But when I see upside potential, I like to sell risk below levels that other people fear. For my risk, I collect a premium, and if I am right I keep it without ever owning any shares. I just bet on support levels holding, and where I place my risk determines how much premium I collect.

The closer we bet to the current price, the more risk I take on, thus the more premium I collect. But I also prefer to leave a big margin for error to the point that leaves me with 80% statistical odds of success or better.

Today isn’t an argument about value in AMZN stock. Amazon clearly is expensive, but Wall Street pays a premium for future prospects. And this company’s future is massive. Amazon boasts extreme growth in a multitude of industries that are not even tied to each other. Its latest success is in cloud services, making this e-tailer diversified even though it’s an extremely aggressive operator.

There’s always a risk of deep correction when a stock trades at 200 times earnings. I know that a 3% dip here isn’t a chasm, so it may not be the bottom of this wave. But given today’s fear, I bet I can build a buffer big enough to outlast the selling.

