eBay Inc (EBAY) Stock Is Due for Some Weakness Ahead

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) investors have been big winners this year. Year to date, EBAY stock is up more than 23%, while the S&P 500 is up just 10%. Investors have rallied behind the idea that EBAY is a turnaround story. Once the laughing stock of internet commerce, EBAY is now modernizing its platform and turning itself into a legitimate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) competitor.

But, EBAY stock fell yesterday after reporting mixed Q2 numbers. Revenue beat by $20 million and earnings were in line with expectations. The Q3 and full-year guides were good and largely met expectations.

But, that isn’t exciting. When a stock is up 20% year to date, it needs exciting results to propel it higher. In-line results and guidance don’t cut it. Thats why EBAY stock was down about 3% yesterday. Is there more weakness ahead?

I think so. Here’s why.

EBAY Isn’t a Turnaround, Just a Steady Growth Story

eBay Inc really isn’t the turnaround story bulls think it is. Turnaround stories feature accelerating growth rates or improving operational results, but that really isn’t the case with EBAY stock.

Look at the numbers. GMV growth has flatlined at around 5%; it isn’t getting better or worse, it’s just staying consistent at 5% every quarter. Revenue growth, meanwhile, has also flatlined at around 6%-8%. Plus, EBAY is adding roughly 2 million active buyers per quarter, which is 3%-4% year-over-year growth. Again, this is a trend that has persisted for multiple quarters.

When you look at the numbers, then, it becomes obvious that EBAY stock is just a steady, low-growth story. Investors can expect 2 million new active buyers every quarter, 5% GMV growth, and 7% constant currency revenue growth.

Those numbers won’t head higher. If anything, they could head lower for EBAY.

StubHub didn’t have a great quarter. Yes, growth will be cyclical due to variations in the underlying event landscape. Nonetheless, the platform looks like it has reached growth saturation. Early last year, GMV growth on StubHub was around 30%. Then it fell to 5% in Q4 and stayed at just 6% in Q1.

This most recent quarter, StubHub GMV actually fell 5%. The sharp reversal in growth is due to more than just seasonality in the event landscape. The platform is getting maxed out.

Classifieds growth is also slowing. Mid-to-high teens revenue growth in the first half of last year has turned into low double-digit revenue growth in the first half of this year. There really isn’t a foreseeable inflection point for growth in this business. As such, its likely these growth rates continue to come down for EBAY.

Overall, investors need to stop treating EBAY as a turnaround story.

