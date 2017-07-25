BMW to Build All-Electric Mini in 2019

BMW is planning to build and all-electric Mini vehicle in 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

The new electric Mini will allow customers more options when choosing to buy the vehicle. This includes gas and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid, as well a version that runs off of an electric battery.

The electric drivetrain for the new electric Mini will be made at BMW’s e-mobility center at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria. After this, it will be sent to the company’s Plant Oxford to be put in the vehicle. Plant Oxford is the main location where production of the three-door Mini takes place.

“Our adaptable production system is innovative and able to react rapidly to changing customer demand,” Oliver Zipse, BMW’s Management Board member for Production, said in a statement. “If required, we can increase production of electric drivetrain motor components quickly and efficiently, in line with market developments.”

BMW also notes that the electric Mini isn’t the only vehicle that it plans to make an all-electric version of. The company says that all of its vehicles can be switched to electrified versions and that it has plans to announce more of these in the next few years.

According to BMW, it is expecting electrified vehicles to make up between 15% and 25% of all sales by -2025. The company considers any vehicle that is all-electric or a plug-in hybrid as one that is electrified. The company already has several cars, such as the i3, that are all-electric or a plug-in hybrid.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.