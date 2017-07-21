Elon Musk Claims Verbal OK for Underground Hyperloop

The Boring Company founder Elon Musk has garnered verbal approval from the government to launch an underground Hyperloop.

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and SpaceX boss founded The Boring Company to create a mode of transportation that would exceed the speeds of trains by a considerable margin. Now, a Hyperloop connecting major East Coast cities is one step closer towards becoming a reality.

“Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins,” Musk tweeted. Later on, he added that there’s still a lot of work to be done, but this is a step in the right direction.

The Hyperloop sends pods traveling at 700 miles per hour using magnetic levitation and an electric motor. “The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag,” the company writes.

The East Coast one would travel from New York to Philadelphia, then Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, stopping at each of these city’s center. The trip from the Big Apple to the nation’s capital would only take 29 minutes on the Hyperloop.

Each station would have up to a dozen entry/exit elevators at the stations, Musk added. It is unclear what agency gave approval to The Boring Company when such a project could happen, or when construction might kick off.