Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Offers Strong Earnings Growth Potential

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY ) has put together a great run in the last 12 months. But can ETSY keep it up in the second half of 2017?

Based on recent Etsy earnings, the answer is: yes.

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, these can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.

One such company that might be well-positioned for future earnings growth is Etsy, Inc. ETSY stock, which is in the Internet – Services industry, saw EPS growth of 53.3% last year, and is looking great for this year too.

In fact, the current growth estimate for this year calls for earnings-per-share growth of 90.5%. Furthermore, the long-term growth rate is currently an impressive 20.0%, suggesting pretty good prospects for the long haul.

And if this wasn’t enough, ETSY stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 61.9%. Thanks to this rise in earnings estimates, ETSY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) which further underscores the potential for outperformance in this company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So if you are looking for a fast growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider ETSY. Not only does it have double digit earnings growth prospect, but its impressive Zacks Rank suggests that analysts believe better days are ahead for ETSY as well.

