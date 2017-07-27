Can Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Move Forward From Here?

The oil markets needed a miracle, and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered “bigly.” After his remarkable win last year, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) shook off its sideways consolidation pattern. From election night to the end of 2016, XOM stock gained nearly 6%. More importantly, it set the tone for an optimistic new year.

Source: Shutterstock

Unfortunately, that potential hasn’t panned out. Year-to-date, Exxon Mobil is off nearly 11%. Worryingly, its “Big Oil” peers are shedding even more blood. Perennial rival Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) is down roughly 10%, while ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ) was hit hard, tripping nearly 11%.

The primary culprit is the price of oil. The international benchmark Brent Crude is down nearly 16% YTD. West Texas Intermediate is close behind at -15.5% YTD.

Obviously, the persistently bearish oil indices have done no favors for XOM stock and other fossil fuel-related investments. However, the forcing of tighter financial controls among the oil market survivors was thought to have made the industry stronger overall. In addition, Exxon Mobil and its elite peers have broadly diversified businesses to offset losses in any one sector.

Confidence towards future profitability, though, remains the biggest hurdle for XOM stock. Not only are oil markets weak, if OPEC cannot cut production further, “black gold” will remain pressured. That puts Middle Eastern nations in a quandary. If they cut production, burgeoning U.S. energy production companies will steal market share. If they resume business as usual, global demand can’t pick up the additional supply.

This is the decidedly complex backdrop of the upcoming Exxon Mobil earnings report.

Can XOM Stock Please Accountants and Analysts?

Despite serious questions about energy investments, Wall Street is optimistic on paper about XOM stock. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, consensus estimates peg Exxon earnings-per-share to come in at 84 cents. This is a 20 cent increase over the year-ago Q2. At that time, the oil giant badly missed with a negative earnings surprise of 36%.

Given that the last three sequential quarters beat the Street’s expectations — average positive surprise was 16% — analysts feel justified in their bullishness. Notably, profitability margins are up significantly from one year ago, which bolsters the case for a strong Exxon earnings beat.

On the revenue side, analysts estimate sales between $58.4 billion to $68 billion, with a consensus target of $62.5 billion. Over the last five quarters, sales have increased sequentially an average of 7%. So long as there are no hiccups, XOM stock should be able to hit this target.

Next Page