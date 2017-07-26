Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Still Is a Growthy Buy After Q2 Beat

The Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) growth story apparently has no end. Facebook reported second-quarter earnings after Wednesday’s bell, and the company reported a top- and bottom-line beat that has FB stock pushing higher to new all-time highs.

The immediate reaction was tepid, and it looked like Wall Street had already discounted much of the good news. But the after-hours push now has Facebook scrawling out more gains that, if they stand Thursday, would be yet another reset of all-time highs in a year that has seen plenty.

For its second quarter, revenues spiked by 45% year-over-year to $9.32 billion, and earnings per share came to $1.32, up 69%. Wall Street’s pros were looking for less on both ends — $9.32 billion in sales and $1.13 per share in profits.

FB stock is up 2% in response, on top of a 44% year-to-date gain.

A few other highlights from the report:

Daily active users (DAUs) reached 1.32 billion, while monthly active users (MAUs) hit 2.01 billion. Both were up a nice 17%.

Mobile advertising revenues represented 87% of the total, compared to 84% in the same period a year ago.

During the past year, Facebook increased the global headcount by 43% to 20,658.

Facebook has $35.45 billion in the bank.

Technically speaking, the sky’s the limit. FB stock is trading a bit higher than its trendline over the past six months, and it’s leaps above its major moving averages.

The only concern is a slightly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI), but the steady move higher in shares has kept the indicator from reaching the same overextended readings it pushed out in April and May.

A Few Woes

UPDATES: But not everything is perfect, fundamentally speaking.

Revenue growth is decelerating; Q1 sales growth was 49%, and in Q2 2016, Facebook was able to muster an impressive jump of 59%. Facebook has warned about maximum loads on the News Feed, and slowing seemed inevitable anyway as the revenue base has reached such as massive scale.

Next Page