Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Is Too Well-Liked. Get Out.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and its shareholders have enjoyed a friendly trend of late. But that same popularity may make now the right time to dislike FB stock and un-friend other bullish strategies before the good times go away. At least one analyst who piped up Monday seems to agree.

Source: Shutterstock

Following last Wednesday night’s earnings topper, Facebook rallied, showing that people apparently still like its shares. But is the sentimental tide about to change?

After crushing profit forecasts and delivering other metrics known to delight bulls, shares surged higher by more than 3% to finish Thursday’s session at $170.44. For their part, Wall Street analysts chimed in bullishly with favorable reiterations and above-market price hikes from the likes of Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets.

More recent and over the weekend, Barron’s is also of the mind the Facebook party isn’t over just yet. The weekly financial publication wrote that shares of the social media giant could hand investors another 16% (to $200) within the next 12 months. By Barron’s reckoning, Facebook’s earnings growth will more than double profits over the next five years and act as a support for shares.

Facebook’s push into more lucrative advertising within its video, Instagram and Messenger platforms should also prove a competitive benefit and more than counter the associated increase in spending, anticipated slower revenue growth, as well as potential antitrust concerns.

However, on Monday, Pivotal Research doled out a rare “Sell” rating on FB stock, saying “The market is looking at upside potential without appropriately considering risks to growth.” Analyst Brian Wieser points out that digital ads are increasingly saturated, and kept a “$140” year-end price target on shares that implies roughly 20% downside from here.

Given the fairly long-in-the-tooth adulation for Facebook stock, on and off the price chart, I’m of a similar mind. If nothing else, now isn’t an opportune time to like shares with any conviction.

Facebook’s Chart

In looking at the weekly chart of FB stock since I last wrote about the company back on July 5, there’s even less doubt about how well-liked shares are right now.



Click to Enlarge Shares of Facebook went from a fairly fragile-looking lateral consolidation stationed outside a long-standing bullish channel line to spiking aggressively to fresh all-time highs following last week’s earnings report.

Personally, I was a bit surprised by the technical action. In my defense, the staunch price action has delivered a very nice paper profit of $3.60 on our modified bullish fence strategy.

You should book these profits at this juncture.

