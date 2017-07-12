Ugh! FB Messenger Ads Are Here …

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) Messenger users may be dismayed to hear that the social media site is launching ads in its messaging service.

The company announced yesterday that it will start rolling out ads as part of a test that will help the company determine how successful these are in helping to boost revenue. Facebook Messenger ads could be rolled out to all of the service’s 1.2 billion users sooner rather than later.

The limited beta had already been rolled out in Thailand and Australia, and now it is expanding to the rest of the world. Your home screen will see these Facebook Messenger ads popping up before the end of the year.

The company said that ads will show up on your home tab of the app, and users can click on the ads to connect with the advertiser either via chat or by taking them directly to the product’s website. This move is in addition to Facebook permitting businesses to chat with users directly, sending them sponsored content.

Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky told VentureBeat that increasing revenue through ads isn’t everything, but it’s key to helping the company improve on its earnings figures moving forward.

Chudnovsky added that users will not be bombarded with ads right away; instead, Facebook will add an ad here and there on your Messenger page at first.

FB stock is up 2.4% Wednesday.