The FCC’s Net Neutrality Weed Whacker – Winners And Losers

While many of the new president’s government appointments have been garnering considerable attention — one of the more influential for a large swath of the U.S. economy and stock markets is barely registering with the media.

Source: Shutterstock

And the irony is that the media itself is directly impacted by the newer Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission — Ajit Pai.

Ajit Pai is a very sharp and focused fellow. Armed with an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago – his career has been well crafted. Starting in the Federal Court system and the Justice Department for anti-trust enforcement Ajit got to know first-hand how to work with or against government when it comes to business and the stock market.

And specifically, Ajit worked on telecom companies as it related to proposed mergers and acquisitions.

This was a great training as got the attention of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), which swiftly hired him as he helped the company deal with a host of projects to advance its footprint around the US as it keeps trying to bolster its stock value.

Then back to government – this time with the FCC. And now Ajit is the new Chairman of the FCC. The Commission is made up of five commissioners appointed by the President. Currently there are two vacancies – but with Ajit in charge there are three commissioners that can vote and pass rules, regulations and a multitude of approvals for communications and media from broadcast to broadband and beyond impacting many companies in the stock market.

Ajit is very important for his recent colorful statement: “We need to fire up the weed whacker and remove those rules that are holding back investment, innovation and job creation.”

Specifically, he is laser-focused on rolling back the so-called net neutrality rules that bar telecom and internet companies from favoring content providers. And specifically, he wants to avoid tasking internet service providers from being known as “common carriers” like land line phone companies. He argues that if telecom companies can’t cut deals with content and other users of communications networks that the incentive to invest will be lacking.

The FCC had continued to defend the net neutrality under the departed last chair Tom Wheeler. But that’s set to change.

And facilitating the move will be the two current FCC members service under Ajit. Mignon Clyburn has made some passive mention of some of the benefits of neutrality as it was the stated policy of the last president. But many in the industry see her as willing to cut deals with the telecom industry.

And Michael O’Rielly is very opposed to net neutrality and any mention of common carrier designation.

And given the direction of Ajit — the other two vacant seats should be safe with expected favorable appointees.

The pending winners of the change-up in FCC leadership should be the leaders in wireless and wired internet service.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) armed with its Directv unit is already giving preference to its own content flowing through its wireless networks — the new FCC will only encourage the company not only to ramp up its own content — but to reach out to other content companies as it seeks to improve its stock price.

