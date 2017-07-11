FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a Great Buy Here

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is an intriguing choice for investors right now. FDX stock is in the Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry. This is true for FDX stock and peer United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) in particular, as broad trends taking place in the Transportation – Air Freight and Cargo segment are boosting securities across the board. The sector currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting FDX stock is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, FedEx Corporation is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

FDX Stock – FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates for FDX stock have risen from $3.07 per share to $3.19 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $13.53 per share to $13.67 per share. FDX also holds Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) that raises optimism on the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider FedEx Corporation and FDX stock. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

