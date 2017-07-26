Fed’s Decision to Keep Rates Steady Boosts Dow to Record High

U.S. equities finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with large caps stronger and small caps weaker, following the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained a fraction, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% and the Russell 2000 lost 0.6%. Treasury bonds were stronger, the dollar weakened notably, gold lost 0.2% after trading higher earlier in the session and oil gained 1.8% as the bulls focused on an inventory draw and ignored surging U.S. production.

Breadth was mixed and volume heavy, with NYSE activity at 103% of the 30-day average. Defensive telecom and utility stocks led the way with gains of 3% and 0.9%, respectively, on a drop in long-term yields. Materials and financials were the laggards, down 0.6%.

The flow of second quarter earnings continued. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) surged 9.9% and is going vertical after beating earnings expectations by 10% on better margins and tax rate.



United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) gained 7.2% on earnings. And AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) gained 5.0% as lower expenses boosted profitability.

After the close, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) gained 1.2% after reporting earnings of $1.32 per share vs. the $1.14 expected on $9.3 billion in revenue vs. $9.2 billion expected. Monthly active users increased 17% from last year while advertising revenue increased 47%.

Turning back to the Fed, officials held off on another interest rate hike on Wednesday as expected but left the door open to that start of a “quantitative tightening” balance sheet tightening as soon as September.

What was unexpected, however, was a tip of the hat by policymakers to a recent cooling in the inflation data. The key was that the Fed removed the term “recently” from the statement that inflation measures “have declined” — leading many to assume the Fed believes the recent dip in inflation may be longer lasting.

Moreover, the descriptor that inflation has been running “somewhat below” the Fed’s 2% target was removed.



In response, the U.S. dollar dropped hard pushing the U.S. Dollar Bullish Index Fund (NYSEARCA: UUP ) down 0.6% to levels not seen since last June.

Adding to the dynamic was some hawkish comments from a European Central Bank official right before the Fed policy statement hit, noting that it was time to start discussing the end of their bond buying stimulus program.

