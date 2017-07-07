FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Is Not a Threat to Bulls!

Who needs stinking profits to enable strong returns for investors? It depends, but FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) could be one of those situations. But for traders willing to speculate on FEYE stock, an intermediate-term, out-of-the-money bull call spread still looks like the most secure platform to operate. Let me explain.

For companies positioned in the right market at the right time and showing sufficient strength beyond actual profitability, returns for investors can be terrific well before the underlying business is able to turn the corner on its own bottom line.

FEYE stock, in our estimation, remains one of these situations.

Most recently, I expressed this bullish, but slightly more speculative opinion on FEYE stock back in mid-June. And since the upbeat, but pragmatic analysis, not much has changed for FireEye (well, except the Petya virus).

Bottom line, Petya has acted as the latest affirmation cybersecurity threats are here to stay. It also reinforces this strategist’s belief that a company like FireEye remains well-positioned in a secular growth market. What’s more, its turnaround-in-progress will continue to build momentum both off and on the price chart.

For some investors, confirmation could come next month when FireEye steps up to the corporate confessional. But for others like this strategist, today’s plan of attack for positioning and keeping future bear viruses at bay includes the FEYE stock chart and a well-contained and sound vertical call spread.

FEYE Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge On the heels, as well as toes and foot of a long leg lower to all-time-lows earlier this year, shares of FireEye have firmed up and overall, remain in position to reaffirm a budding turnaround off and on the FEYE stock chart.

FEYE’s developing uptrend follows a risqué variation of a classic bottoming pattern. After a scorching rally of around 55% from the mid-March low to mid-May’s intermediate and down-trend breaking high of $16.25; FEYE has been laying the groundwork for higher highs.

Currently, the volatile price action has formed a flat base of nearly two months in length. Alternatively, but also bullish, if FireEye shares can hold above the $14.40 area, some pattern-oriented traders might see the consolidation as a triple bottom on the daily chart.

What’s next? I’ve personally accepted a small price allowance slightly below Thursday’s low as being okay given FEYE’s volatility. However, my wherewithal as a bull in FEYE stock rests with shares rallying from here, rather than attempting to buy on weakness below the noted technical line in the sand.

