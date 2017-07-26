FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock Should Still Make You Nervous

Investors have been feeling much more secure about FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) lately. A key has been a better-than-expected Q1 report. As a result, FEYE stock is up about 27% since early May.

But can the momentum continue? Or should investors look to take some profits?

Well, to answer this, it’s first important to realize that CEO Kevin Mandia has certainly done a great job. But then again, before taking the helm of FEYE in May 2016, he already had over 20 years’ experience in the cybersecurity market. In terms of education, he got a B.S. in computer science from Lafayette College and an M.S. in forensic science from The George Washington University. He then went on to serve as a special agent of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and co-wrote an influential book on cybersecurity.

All this prepared him to launch his own company, called Mandiant. From 2004 to 2013, he was able to reach over $100 million in revenues and build a team of more than 500 employees. He would then sell Mandiant to FEYE for $1 billion.

Since Mandia took the post as CEO, he has wasted little time in making fundamental changes. He has revamped the sales team, aggressively cut costs and made strong moves into the cloud.

During his first earnings call, he noted:

“We recognize that these new offerings and leadership teams alone will not be enough to achieve our goals, as we transition to balanced growth and profitability as an organization. We must simplify our business and operate more efficiently.”

FEYE Stock and the Turnaround

It’s important to keep in mind that the process is still in the early stages. In other words, there’s a chance that Wall Street has gotten overeager with FEYE stock. During June, the short interest in FEYE stock dropped from 33.27 million to 29.89 million, providing a nice source of demand for the shares (when short sellers cover their positions, they need to purchase the shares).

