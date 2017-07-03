Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 Game: Canceled!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 is being canceled, according to the game’s creator Scott Cawthon.

Many saw this coming as Cawthon made remarks over the last month suggesting that all was not going to plan and the PC title might not be happening after all. The game was supposed to be powered by the popular gaming engine Steam, much like the previous Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 titles.

Cawthon wrote a post to the Steam family, notifying them of the cancelation. He decided to pull the plug on the title over the fact that he was neglecting other important things in his life in order to keep up with the lofty expectations surrounding Five Nights at Freddy’s 6.

He then reminded fans of Foxy Fighters, which is a game he worked on and had a ton of fun making as it was for the fans, adding that the next game he makes will be a fun one for the fans.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series consists of click-and-point survival horror gaming that focuses on a teddy bear. The player is supposed to protect the bear from other animated mascots.

Cawthon also said the next game in the series is in good hands and fans can expect a treat. He plans on creating a virtual reality game sometime in the future, Cawthon continued.