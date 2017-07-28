National Lipstick Day 2017: Get Free MAC Cosmetics Lipstick on July 29

You can get free MAC Cosmetics lipstick tomorrow at one of the company’s stores.

The cosmetics retailer announced that its annual National Lipstick Day will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29, netting customers a free tube of lipstick. All you have to do is show up at a MAC Cosmetics location and pick your free lipstick, as long as you’re located in the U.S.

The best part about the deal is that you don’t have to make a purchase at the company’s stores in order to get your tube. Plus, it is not a sample of a lipstick, but a full stick of lip.

MAC Cosmetics will not be offering a low-quality product as the lipstick will come from a special collection. You can follow the promotion on social media via the hashtag #MACLipsLipsLips.

This is what people had to say on social media: