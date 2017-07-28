The Dow hits an incremental high amid rising volatility >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

National Lipstick Day 2017: Get Free MAC Cosmetics Lipstick on July 29

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

You can get free MAC Cosmetics lipstick tomorrow at one of the company’s stores.

Mac Cosmetics
Source: Wikipedia

The cosmetics retailer announced that its annual National Lipstick Day will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29, netting customers a free tube of lipstick. All you have to do is show up at a MAC Cosmetics location and pick your free lipstick, as long as you’re located in the U.S.

The best part about the deal is that you don’t have to make a purchase at the company’s stores in order to get your tube. Plus, it is not a sample of a lipstick, but a full stick of lip.

MAC Cosmetics will not be offering a low-quality product as the lipstick will come from a special collection. You can follow the promotion on social media via the hashtag #MACLipsLipsLips.

This is what people had to say on social media:

  • “Go to any MAC counter tomorrow and get your free lipstick. That’s it. No strings. A full tube. Not kidding. .”
  • “Y’all really think I’m gonna drive 45 minutes to MAC just to get a free lipstick on national lipstick day?? Cause that’s exactly what ima do.”
  • “I’m gonna go see if my MAC friends can hook me up for national lipstick day since I won’t be working 🤞🏻.”
  • “why is it that my dad is the only person in my whole family to volunteer to go get me a free lipstick on national free lipstick day from Mac.”

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/free-mac-cosmetics-lipstick/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC