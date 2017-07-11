7-Eleven Offers Free Slurpees in Honor of 7/11!

7-Eleven is offering free Slurpees to customers that stop by today

The offer for free Slurpees from 7-Eleven starts today at 11:00 a.m. and will last until 7:00 p.m. It is available at all participating locations while supplies last. The deal is only for one free small Slurpee per person.

7-Eleven offers free Slurpees every year at its stores on July 11. The reason for the celebration is simply because of the date. When July 11 is abbreviated, it becomes 7/11. This is a reference to the company’s own name.

Customers that stop by 7-Eleven for free Slurpees today might have a hard time picking the right flavor to try. The convenience store chain offers a large variety of flavors for the frozen treats. This includes Cotton Candy Slurpees, Watermelon Lime Slurpees, Lemonade Slurpees, Blue Raspberry Slurpees and many more.

Those looking to get free Slurpees today from 7-Eleven can use the company’s store locator to find the location nearest to them. The company is also celebrating online with the hashtag #7ElevenDay. It is asking customers that stop in for the free frozen treat to post pictures of themselves with them to social media while using the hashtag.

7-Eleven’s offers for free Slurpees isn’t the only special deal going on today. Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day is also taking place today. This means that customers can stop by the chicken restaurant to get some free food today. You can find out more about how to get free food on Cow Appreciation Day by following this link.

