Friday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc (AAPL), United States Steel Corporation (X) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures had a flat open for Wall Street this morning, as the major market indices hover just shy of record highs. Even better-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) have had trouble convincing bulls to push higher in premarket trading. Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) will follow JPMorgan later this morning.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen off 0.02%, S&P 500 futures had slipped 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures had no gain.

On the options front, volume was anemic once again on Thursday, as only about 13.8 million calls and 12.1 million puts changed hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio edged higher to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.64.

Drilling down on Thursday’s options activity, calls remained popular on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) despite Barclays calling the iPhone 8 “overhyped.” Meanwhile, Wall Street still isn’t ready to let Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) run as bearish jitters resurface. Finally, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) surged on reports of President Donald Trump’s support for steel quotas and tariffs.

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Barclays isn’t buying into the brokerage community’s “supercycle” hype for Apple and the coming iPhone 8. In fact, the ratings firm believes the iPhone 8 is being overhyped, as reports surface that many of the key features consumers were looking — including wireless charging, enhanced 3D and Touch ID — may not be on the new smartphone. That leaves only the high-definition OLED display, and that won’t be enough to convince customers to upgrade, says Barclays.

Options traders don’t appear to be heeding any of these warnings, however. Volume on AAPL rose to nearly 1.4 million contracts on Thursday, with calls snapping up an above average 63% of the day’s take. Furthermore, the August put/call open interest ratio has pulled back from its recent highs above 0.90 to rest at 0.81 today, as calls are added at a faster rate than puts in this soon-to-be front-month series.

As for AAPL options traders’ near-term targets, peak August call OI rests at the overhead $150 strike, totaling more than 42,000 contracts, with another 41,000 contracts at the $160 strike.

