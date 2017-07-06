Can Flannery REALLY Save General Electric Company (GE) Stock?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stock drew some buyers last month when it was announced John Flannery, head of GE Health, will become CEO on Aug. 1. But GE stock has since gone right back down as investors decide there is not much he can do with the mess left him by predecessor Jeff Immelt save play out the hand. Adding salt to the wound today, JPMorgan analysts cut their price target to $22, sending the stock price down nearly 4%.

That hand was the merger of GE Energy into Baker Hughes A Ge Company LLC (NYSE: BHI ), which began trading July 5 as Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE: BHGE ). As BHI, it finished on a high, up almost 6% on July 3 to $57.68 per share.

While veteran BHI executives like former CEO Martin Craighead enjoy their golden parachutes (even more than promised under a merger with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ) the Obama Administration had scuttled), GE’s Lorenzo Simonelli, an Italian native, today becomes one of the most powerful men in the oilpatch, at age 44.

So, what happens now?

GE Stock: Two Trains Running

GE may now own a majority stake in BHGE, but it’s still two trains running, one under Simonelli and one under Flannery. The train under Flannery looks quite ungainly, since it still has all the engine and power generation units of the older company, attached by money to one of the nation’s largest healthcare equipment companies.

Immelt telegraphed what should be Flannery’s next move by switching the headquarters of the company to Boston, where it broke ground on a new 12-story headquarters building in May. The company’s logo is also going on Boston Celtics jerseys.

As part of the Baker Hughes deal, Immelt also agreed to sell GE’s water and the industrial solutions unit. GE is also selling its lighting business.

That still leaves GE Power, including France’s Alstom, bought for $10 billion in 2015. It could be combined with the company’s other engines businesses and spun-out, possibly under GE Vice Chair David Joyce, which would leave GE as primarily a health care company with a right-sized headquarters.

But would that company still be GE? The name would seem to best fit the power company while Predix, its Internet of Things cloud, could go onto GE Healthcare.

The preceding is all speculation, however. Fun for writers, and even for analysts, but useless to investors who need to focus on what a company is, not what it might be.

