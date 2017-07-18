General Electric Company (GE) Stock Holders Are Asking If John Flannery Do Better Than Immelt

By now most investors know that General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down, ending a 17-year run as the company’s chief executive. His tenure’s been nothing short of disastrous for long-term holders of GE stock.

Source: Shutterstock

Of all the Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks that existed when Immelt became CEO on September 7, 2001, and still are in the index today, General Electric is the worst performer of the bunch.

While Immelt couldn’t control either the 9/11 attacks or the economic meltdown in 2008, he clearly didn’t have a magic pill to deliver for shareholders. That’s not to say that Jack Welch deserves all the credit for his 20-year tenure which saw GE stock increase “from $13 billion to several hundred billion.” Those are GE’s words, not mine.

Under Welch’s Watch

The fact is, Welch’s tenure was in an entirely different business cycle than the one Immelt was dealt. In many ways, Welch got lucky taking the reins of the industrial conglomerate at the beginning of an 18-year bull market.

“Welch had lucky timing, Immelt didn’t,” wrote Barry Ritholtz in an article last month on Bloomberg. “The accounting shenanigans at GE Capital under Welch, followed by the financial credit crisis, all but guaranteed that Immelt would come up short. Despite this, many still consider Welch the gold standard for CEOs.”

Investors use a company’s stock price as the ultimate arbiter of success. By that standard, Welch is the winner in any conversation about the two leaders.

However, is that entirely fair?

It’s like saying Mark McGuire or Barry Bonds is the greatest home run hitters in the history of Major League Baseball, conveniently forgetting that both men were on steroids when they hit all those balls out of the park.

Let’s just say that Jack Welch was CEO in the age of steroids and Immelt was the one left to clean up the mess.

What to Expect From New CEO

I think the most realistic expectation is that new CEO John Flannery will deliver shareholder returns that are somewhere between what Welch and Immelt produced. He assumes the post on August 1.

Since Jack Welch took office in April 1981, GE stock has averaged 8.5% per annum through July 11. Over the same period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average delivered an 8.8% annual return.

If Flannery can deliver annual returns in this range (not including the GE dividend), should shareholders be happy?

Absolutely.

That’s because if you’ve been following what the experts are saying, not many believe returns over the next few years will be anywhere near as generous as they’ve been in the past five where the S&P 500 Index averaged almost 14% annually.

Next Page