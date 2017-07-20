General Electric Company (GE) Stock Still Has What It Takes to Survive

Could now be the time to bet on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) and a potential revival in GE stock? The Dow Jones Industrial Average component is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results before Friday’s opening bell, marking Jeff Immelt’s last quarterly report as CEO.

Source: Shutterstock

Depending on who you ask, Immelt’s string of failed decisions have been a cause of General Electric’s struggles or the outgoing leader was the victim of bad timing, particularly the great recession of 2008, which arrived on the heels of GE entering the financial sector.

GE stock — the second-worst performer on the Dow so far in 2017 — has fallen almost 40% since Immelt first became CEO on September 11, 2001, while the Dow has surged 125%.

Investors have grown even more frustrated by watching peers such as Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ), 3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ) soar to new highs during that span. The latter two companies have posted double-digit returns year-to-date.

Nevertheless, GE stock still offers an attractive entry point for investors who value a strong dividend yield (3.58%), versus the S&P 500’s 2% yield. And regardless of where you stand, Immelt can close the chapter on his GE legacy on a high note by delivering a top and bottom-line beat Friday.

GE Stock: Expectations for the Quarter

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the Boston-based company to report 25 cents per share on revenue of the $29.02 billion, translating to year-over-year declines of 51% and 13.4%, respectively. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $1.62 per share would rise from $1.49 a year ago, while revenue of $125.31 billion would rise 1.3% year-over-year.

Beyond, the projected year-over-year declines for the top and bottom lines, investors will focus on GE’s cash flow results and cash flow forecast. The stock sold off last quarter after the company missed its own cash flow projections by a whopping $1 billion and reporting negative cash flow from operating activities of $1.6 billion and forecasting cash flow to be negative $600 million for the current quarter.

At that point, it didn’t matter that, on an adjusted basis, GE’s earnings of 21 cents per share beat analysts’ estimates by 4 cents. Likewise, on Friday, Wall Street will focus on the extent to which GE can continue to improve its Aviation segment — the second-largest unit — which posted a modest jump in first-quarter revenue. Elsewhere, the market will look for signs that, under incoming CEO John Flannery, GE can turn things around.

Next Page