Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock Is a 2-for-1 Deal

Looking at Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ), one is likely to have some cognitive dissonance. The trouble investors have seems to be in reconciling the two rather distinct business models that comprise it and the fundamentals underlying GILD stock.

Source: Gilead Sciences

There is the finite hepatitis C business and the growing HIV business. As chronic hepatitis C (HCV) products and HIV antiviral treatments made up 92% of full-year 2016 revenue, it’s safe to say these are the two areas to analyze when considering GILD’s future.

Gilead’s drug development pipeline is concentrated in booming areas like oncology. But until these drugs make it over all the regulatory hurdles, I don’t ascribe much value to them when valuing GILD stock.

Certainly not in comparison with a $14.8 billion HCV franchise value.

GILD’s Hep C Business

Gilead got into the HCV franchise with its 2012 purchase of Pharmasset. Two of its medicines — Sovaldi and Harvoni — have dominated the market due to high cure rates and minimal side effects. GILD has gotten so good at curing Hep C that this has caused a peak in revenue to be behind them.

HCV was a $19.1 billion segment in 2015 but brought in only $14.8 billion last year. The contribution should continue to fall given that HCV is a cure market, meaning treatment is final. This is unlike HIV, where patients continue to take the drugs throughout their lives.

Management admits as much, noting in the annual report that they saw “rapid uptake of products after launch as patients who had been awaiting new options sought treatment, followed by a deceleration of demand as that group completed treatment. This caused our HCV and total revenues to increase dramatically from 2013 to 2015 and then decline in 2016.”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ) came out with its own Hep C drug, Zepatier, last year and has seen good prescription increases. While growth in Europe and Japan may help offset competitive pressures, ultimately this is a shrinking business.

HIV Requires Lifelong Meds

HIV is where the growth is. HIV infection has evolved from a fatal and debilitating disease into a chronic, manageable condition. That implies that medicine must be taken for the remainder of patients’ lives to stay healthy, resulting in an annuity-like revenue stream for GILD.

