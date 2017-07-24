GM Considers Chopping Chevy Volt, 5 Other Vehicles From Lineup

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) is reportedly considering eliminating six cars from its fleet, including the Chevy Volt.

Source: General Motors

The plug-in hybrid is in danger of being removed from GM’s lineup, along with its Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Sonic. The company has yet to comment on the matter.

The move comes as the country shifts towards buying pick-ups and sports utilities vehicles instead of cars. United Automobile Workers president Dennis Williams said last week that the agency is talking to multiple vehicle makers about how to keep their factories running at full capacity despite declining car sales including GM.

The six GM cars are being examined by the company and are under review over the coming years in order to determine whether or not they’re worth the production costs. If the company were to eliminate these vehicles from its fleet, the move will likely not be complete until 2020.

The CT6 has been hit the hardest lately as sales have declined 172% over the first six months of the year, while the Impala’s sales are down 66% over the same span compared to last year.

Car sales have fallen 6.6% for compact cars, 18.5% for full-size cars and 18.4% for subcompact cars. The once-popular Chevy Volt could be replaced by a crossover as the technology for the electric automotive industry continues to advance.

Full-size sedans such as the LaCrosse and Impala only made up about 1.8% of all industry sales in June.

GM stock fell 0.3% Monday.