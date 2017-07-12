GME Stock Gets an Extra Life as GameStop Turnaround Takes Hold

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) has certainly seen better days. But investors may want to consider GME stock here as its turnaround takes hold and the retailer gets on firmer footing.

The year so far has turned out to be an eventful one for Retail-Consumer Electronic industry. Year to date, the industry has witnessed a sharp gain of 27%. Stocks such as Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY ) Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN ) and Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN ) are all up quite nicely.

However, also part of the same retail industry has faltered, evident from its fall of 17% and a double digit decline for GME stock since Jan. 1.

So after observing GameStop Corp. and GME stock performance, the first question which comes to our mind is why is this company lagging behind the industry? And how much time will it take to match the industry’s performance, or for GME to even outperform? Let’s delve deeper.

Dismal New Software Sales Hurt GME Stock

Despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2017 results, the company retained the outlook which investors did not welcome. This can be attributed to the delay in the launch of “Red Dead Redemption: 2” and less visibility for the demand of Nintendo Switch for the entire year. GameStop doesn’t expect “Red Dead Redemption: 2” to be launched this fiscal year. The company continues to anticipate fiscal 2017 comps to be in the range of flat to down 5%. For the fiscal year, management also reiterated earnings forecast of $3.10–$3.40 per share, which is considerably lower than $3.77 and $3.90 delivered in fiscal 2016 and 2015 for GME stock.

Further, we note that the bottom line continues to decline year over year. Earnings per share had declined 2.9%, 12.9%, 9.3% and 0.8% in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016. In first-quarter fiscal 2017, it declined 4.5%. The reflection of the same is evident from the stock’s dismal run.

GameStop’s basic concern is the weakness prevailing in new software sales, which is heightening apprehensions about the impact of digital downloads on the same. New software sales witnessed 8.2% decline in the first quarter. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 conference call, the company stated that it expects new software sales to decline mid-single digits in fiscal 2017.

GameStop Corp. Revival Strategy

Though the stock has underperformed the industry in the recent times, the stock has all the ingredients to outpace the industry. Both Technology Brands & Collectibles Business are growing at a very rapid speed and can help the company regain its lost position. During the fiscal first quarter, the collectibles business sales surged 39.1% to $114.5 million buoyed by robust sales of Pokémon-related products. The company added nine Collectibles stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 95 stores for GME stock. We noted that in the fourth and third quarter of fiscal 2016, collectibles brands sales jumped 27.8% and 37.3%, respectively.