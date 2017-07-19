Go Long American Express Company (AXP) Stock Without a Dip

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP ) had its “aha” moment late this May. Prior to that, AXP stock had slid 7% and was knocking on a neckline that needed to hold. It did, and with a double bottom, AXP took off like a rocket.

Here it is 12% higher and with room to run. This late in the rally, potential traders are likely to hesitate going long now — $86 per share is pivotal.

Today, I will share my way of betting long with nothing out of pocket and with plenty of room for error just in case AXP has run out of steam.

What helps American Express is that the financial sector in general benefited tremendously from the hope that the Donald Trump presidency brought about. Trump promised to unshackle the sector from red tape, so that they go on with their business of funding growth.

This is in addition to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s promise of higher rates, which will provide a lift to the sector stocks. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is up 27% since the elections.



Click to Enlarge With a price-earnings ratio of 15, AXP stock is not expensive in absolute terms. And relative to its competitors it’s also a bargain. Both Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and MasterCard Inc (NYSE: MA ) carry a P/E twice that of AXP.

Aside from its famous flub with the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) account, management is a proven performer. AXP’s future should be rosy as long as equity markets in general stay bullish. Its income stream depends on consumer spending and electronic transactions, and in an era where shopping is becoming heavily web-based, this is only likely to get better for American Express and other transactors.

Yes, there are alternatives and new entrants like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ), but I think that there will be enough business for all of them to thrive for years to come. Although it’s not expensive, I fear a little about how high expectations are now for AXP stock.

Technically, this latest breakout in AXP may be a measured move off an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern, which has much more to go. There is room to $92 just based on the extension of it. There could be draw-downs along the way, but eventually if the macro remains unchanged I expect it to get there eventually.

