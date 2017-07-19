Google Glass Heads to Work: 5 Companies Testing the Eyewear

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) announced that it is launching Google Glass for businesses.

Source: Google

The consumer version of the smart glasses weren’t exactly a success, so the company is looking to shift gears by launching Google Glass Enterprise Edition (EE), which is being tested by a number of companies around the U.S.

There are several improvements that the EE version has compared to the original Google Glass, including a camera with better resolution (from 5 megapixels to 8), longer battery life, speedier Wi-Fi and processor, as well as the classic red light that digital cameras have when the device starts recording video.

The electronics elements of the glass are in the shape called a Glass Pod which are modular, meaning you can attach, detach and reattach on the gadget. They can be added to a number of frames, including safety goggles and prescription glasses.

Here are five companies that are testing the Google Glass EE:

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA

(NYSE: General Electric Company (NYSE: GE

(NYSE: DHL Express (USA), Inc.

Sutter Health

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO

Project lead Jay Kothari said the following about the device’s new capabilities: “This isn’t an experiment. It was an experiment three years ago. Now we are in full-on production with our customers and with our partners.”

GOOG stock grew 0.6% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares surged 0.7%.