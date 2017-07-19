Google Glass Heads to Work: 5 Companies Testing the Eyewear

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced that it is launching Google Glass for businesses.
The consumer version of the smart glasses weren’t exactly a success, so the company is looking to shift gears by launching Google Glass Enterprise Edition (EE), which is being tested by a number of companies around the U.S.
There are several improvements that the EE version has compared to the original Google Glass, including a camera with better resolution (from 5 megapixels to 8), longer battery life, speedier Wi-Fi and processor, as well as the classic red light that digital cameras have when the device starts recording video.
The electronics elements of the glass are in the shape called a Glass Pod which are modular, meaning you can attach, detach and reattach on the gadget. They can be added to a number of frames, including safety goggles and prescription glasses.
Here are five companies that are testing the Google Glass EE:
- Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)
- General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)
- DHL Express (USA), Inc.
- Sutter Health
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)
Project lead Jay Kothari said the following about the device’s new capabilities: “This isn’t an experiment. It was an experiment three years ago. Now we are in full-on production with our customers and with our partners.”
GOOG stock grew 0.6% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares surged 0.7%.