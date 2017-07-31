Google Pixel and Pixel XL Price Slashed Ahead of Pixel 2 Launch

Ahead of the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Google Pixel 2 launch, the prices of the first generation Pixel and Pixel XL have been slashed. Clearly, Google is clearing the way for the sequel to its smartphone, as the mega-corporation has reduced the price of its existing smartphones by $200.

Launch date

This could mean that the Google Pixel 2 launch is imminent. However, Google is also likely to allow a little buffer zone between this decision and the ultimate release of the next-generation smartphone, in order to enable the move to impact on sales.

And some of the deals available for the original Google Pixel are certainly attractive. Verizon is offering the 32GB version of the smartphone for a mere $420. Meanwhile, the same model of the Google Pixel XL (32GB) is now retailing for $540.

What this tells us about the Google Pixel 2 launch is that the smartphone is likely to be competitively priced once more. Google is continuing with its aggressive pricing strategy in an attempt to rival the market-leading devices from Apple and Samsung, and this means that the $699 price tag that has been linked with the Google Pixel 2 is looking increasingly likely. This would make the unit an obvious rival to the recently released OnePlus 5 as well.

Despite the price slashing of the current generation of Pixel devices, it is still likely with this aim in mind that Google will delay the release of the Pixel 2. With Samsung expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 before the and of August, and the release of the OLED iPhone 8 due for September, Google is likely to postpone the release window for the Google Pixel 2 until October.

Headphone jack

One aspect of the Google Pixel 2 launch that may prove to be contentious is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. This had already been strongly expected based on media reports, but new information that has recently come to light has solidified this possibility.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OneLeaks, is considered one of the most accurate leakers in the consumer electronics world. And Hemmerstoffer has just gone on the record regarding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, revealing detailed 3D renders of the two handsets. And these images indeed reveal that Google is about to scrap the headphone socket when its next-generation smartphone is released.

If Google does indeed implement this policy for the Google Pixel 2 generation, it will mean that purchasers of the device are left with a solitary USB Type-C port for headphones, or the option of going wireless. This may not be a particularly popular decision, as there were numerous critics of Apple’s scrapping of the iPhone 7 headphone Jack.

It is also notable that Google had previously boasted about the inclusion of the port in the Google Pixel XL, so it would be somewhat surprisingly for it to now scrap this aspect of the smartphone just twelve months later.

