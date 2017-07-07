Grab Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock While You Still Can

The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) stock slide that started in May persists. It is now 11% lower, which counts as an official correction. Fast-moving tech stocks become threatening falling knives … but I’m willing to add to longs as long as Wall Street runs for cover.

Fundamentally, not much has changed for CSCO. From a price-earnings ratio perspective, it is half as cheap as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and runs better net margins. So there isn’t much froth in the stock.

There are risks, however. First, comes from the fragility of the equity markets in general. The second is technical. Below $30.50, Cisco stock becomes vulnerable to momentum selling. There are a couple of technical setups that might entice investors to press the short. If that happens, then it could fall into the clutches of a long-term consolidation zone and therein lies the opportunity.

Long-term pivot points usually make for fierce battle zones between bulls and bears. Neither side is likely to let them go without a fight. This often translates into a stalemate, and in this case, support. I am, however, willing to own the CSCO shares if it falls to such levels.



Click to Enlarge Before you label me a permabull, consider this CSCO bearish trade that delivered profits out of thin air. When I shorted the stock in March I felt that the rally was too frothy. It came too far, too fast.

I wasn’t dissing the company’s long-term outlook. In fact, I leveraged the good fundamentals to finance my bearish trade.

Today, I will not buy the Cisco stock and hope it rallies. Equity markets in general are still too close to all-time highs, so the risk of a correction is still elevated. Instead, I will sell risk below support levels to generate income.

The trick here is to find value areas where the bulls will step in and buy it if price continues to slide. I only do this with quality stocks that have a long-term ongoing story. I don’t do this with speculative stocks whose outlook is uncertain.

