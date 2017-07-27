Amazon (AMZN) shares retreat after wide Q2 earnings miss >>> READ MORE
Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stock Revs Up on Tesla Rumors

Not much is known about the deal

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) shares were higher as rumors swirled regarding a partnership with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)Not much is known about the deal as no details have emerged so far, but it is believed the two automakers are working on something that could have a significant impact on the industry. An electric Model M motorcycle from Tesla has yet to make it past the early stages of development, so perhaps Harley-Davidson will offer the electric car maker some assistance on how to build a top-quality bike.

Here’s what Twitter had to say on the matter:

TSLA stock fell 3.1%, while HOG shares soared 2.9%.

