Here’s Why You Need to Stay Long Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) has been stuck in a lull for a large portion of 2017. However, BAC stock is now in rally mode, climbing 7% over the past month. It’s now up over 11% year to date. An 11% rally may not seem like much, but a ~20% annualized return (pre-dividend) is nothing to sneeze at.

Additionally, consider that BAC stock is up a whopping 70% over the past 12 months. Not so bad now, huh?

Despite the run, though, it would seem wise for investors to stay long BofA. For those wondering why, it boils down to a few things: operating environment, valuation and the charts.

The Banking World

Once Donald Trump won the presidency, the banking sector took off. Two main drivers drove this rally. The first was that Trump, a Republican, is likely to roll back Dodd-Frank and make for a more loose regulatory environment. While we saw exactly where loose laws can get us in the banking sector, investors are also aware of the rewards.

Simply, banks need regulation, but too many regulations stifle growth and too few can cause crises. Many view Dodd-Frank and other “too big to fail” measures as excessive. Obviously, easing restrictions allows banks more flexibility, which usually translates to more profit. Investors hope that Congress and Trump will find a way to do this.

Second, many view Trump as pro-business, which fuels economic growth. As businesses take out loans, companies raise money and individuals buy homes, banks are among the biggest winners.

So, Trump’s victory acted as at least two sets of catalysts driving banks higher. But, a secondary effect was the Federal Reserve. Given that rates were holding steady at crisis-level lows, we now need a return to normalization as the economy improves. As short-term interest rates normalize — aka move higher — banks become more profitable. This is essentially risk-free profit that falls right to the banks’ bottom line.

It’s not just BofA that benefits, either. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) and Morg an Stanley (NYSE: MS ) all win, too.

Next Page