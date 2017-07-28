Hershey Co (HSY) Leads 8 Dividend Increases This Week

A slew of earnings reports were released last week, as well as fresh data on the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. The S&P 500 Index remained roughly flat, despite a selloff in technology shares near the end of the week, but many companies announced good news in the form of dividend increases.

Eight notable dividend stocks increased payouts over the last week, including three energy companies, a large trash collection business, and a popular chocolate manufacturer.

Here are eight dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY ) announced a 6% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 61.8 cents per share to 65.6 cents. Dividends will be paid from the chocolate manufacturer on September 16 to shareholders of record as of August 25. HSY shares become ex-dividend on August 23.

HSY Dividend Yield: 2.47%

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK ) grew its quarterly dividend from 28 cents per share to 34 cents, representing a raise of 21%. The pharmaceutical distributor will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of September 1 on October 2. MCK shares trade ex-dividend on August 30.

MCK Dividend Yield: 0.84%

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to 55 cents per share from 53.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of August 7 will receive dividends from the oil and gas transportation and logistics company on August 14. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on August 3.

ETP Dividend Yield: 10.47%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ) announced an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 32 cents per share to 34.5 cents. Dividends will be paid from the waste collection business on October 16 to shareholders of record as of October 2. RSG shares become ex-dividend on September 28.

RSG Dividend Yield: 1.99%

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, raising its payment to 56.25 cents per share from 54 cents. Shareholders of record as of August 7 will receive their higher dividends on August 14 from the operator of midstream energy assets. MPLX shares will be ex-dividend on August 3.

MPLX Dividend Yield: 6.21%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC ) increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, raising its payment to 40 cents per share from 36 cents. Shareholders of record as of August 16 will receive dividends from the oil and gas refiner on September 11. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on August 14.

MPC Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF ) raised its quarterly dividend by 15%, increasing it from 13 cents per share to 15 cents. The consumer financial services company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of August 7 on August 17. SYF shares will trade ex-dividend on August 3.

SYF Dividend Yield: 2.00%

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 19%, increasing it from 16 cents per share to 19 cents. The electronic connector manufacturer will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of September 18 on October 11. APH shares are expected to trade ex-dividend on September 14.

APH Dividend Yield: 1.00%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger is long Amphenol.