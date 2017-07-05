Hold on to Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock if Tech Names Sell off

After shares of Nvida Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) hesitated for weeks throughout June at the $160 a share level, it’s becoming clear the company needs to report another strong quarter before moving higher.

Though the next earnings report is a month away, investors should expect fundamental strength to continuing this year.

Nvidia’s Developments

Nvidia’s foray in developing graphics cards specifically for the cryptocurrency comes after Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) Polaris card prices more than doubled in recent months. Yet the cryptocurrency craze is not a catalyst that will push NVDA stock higher.

In fact, AMD’s GPU hardware favors the open-source code that cryptocurrency mining depends on. AMD’s hardware has an advantage over that of the current Nvidia GPUS.

Investors should look instead at the importance of AI (artificial intelligence) for NVDA stock.

Nvidia is gaining strong traction with AI. DGX-1 is advertised as providing deep learning capabilities right out of the box. The total addressable market is still small because AI is in its infancy. But as more companies, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ), develop AI solutions, demand for hardware from Nvidia will grow.

Deep learning is critical to the development of autonomous driving (called “ADAS”). Even BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) recognizes its growing relevance in the market. CEO John Chen said after the quarterly earnings report that it is looking for acquisitions for companies in the ADAS market.

Chen also said he would not overpay for such buyouts. He is indicating that the valuation for companies in this sector is too high. Nvidia’s early entry in this segment gives it an early lead over the newcomers, including BlackBerry.

On Jun. 27, Nvidia signed a deal with Volvo and Autoliv for the development of ADAS.

Valuation

The market expects Nvidia will grow sales by nearly 40% quarter-over-quarter. Earnings per share growth of 12% over the next five years may give investors a reason to take a pause in the stock buying. At an elevated P/E of 48x and a forward P/E of 41x, short-sellers are not lining up to bet against the company just yet. Short float stands at just about 5%.

Conversely, the short float for AMD stock is closer to 20%. Oddly enough, the short float for shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) is only 2%, but the stock is at risk of testing yearly lows.

