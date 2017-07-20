Buy the Dip in Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Since It’s Amazon-Proof

Today marks a weird reversal in the price action of appliance seller stocks, and investors can once again thank Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) announced it would start selling Kenmore-branded appliances through Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The move increases Sears’ distribution in the appliance market. It also potentially cuts into the appliance market shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ).

The news has turned Sears, which has been a perennial loser due to bankruptcy concerns, into a big winner today. SHLD stock is up over 11% on the news.

The news has also turned Home Depot and Lowe’s, which have been perennial winners due to their ability to withstand the Amazon retail assault, into big losers today. HD stock is off about 4% on the news. LOW stock is lower by 5%.

But Home Depot investors must ask themselves: how much does this move really change the retail landscape for HD stock?

The answer is simple: not that much. That makes this a great “buy the dip” opportunity into a secular growth name.

Home Depot Is Amazon-Proof, Regardless of Sears

Here’s the thing. Most retail isn’t Amazon-proof because there is no moat in selling clothes and small-ticket items. Home Depot is Amazon-proof because there is a big moat in selling appliances and big-ticket items.

So whenever Home Depot gets thrown in with the “rest of retail” and sells off on Amazon concerns, that is usually a buying opportunity into HD stock.

For example, before Home Depot’s most recent quarterly report, I wrote a piece on why the company was a good buy into that report. Last quarter when the traditional department store quartet reported their earnings, they weren’t all that good. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) all reported negative comparable same-store sales growth along with disappointing earnings numbers. Consequently, the whole retail sector sold off.

Sharply.

