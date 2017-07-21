How Much Longer Can Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Compete With Facebook Inc (FB)?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) stock plunged yet again on Tuesday, falling below the $15-per-share mark for the first time ever, which will likely help it continue to be the best-performing short position. The company just added some new features to Snapchat, but it’s probably only a matter of time before Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) copies those features, too.

Last week, analysts from multiple firms issued bearish notes about SNAP, including a report that points to troubling trends for Snap versus Instagram, and even a huge downgrade from one of the company’s underwriters.

Snap stock rallies, but…

Snap stock rallied on Wednesday in a big way, climbing nearly 3% by lunchtime to surpass the $15 per share mark again. However, let’s not forget that Snap’s IPO price was $17 a share, and short-sellers have been having a field day with the company since the very first day its stock was available to borrow.

Ihor Dusaniwsky, research head at financial analytics firm S3 Partners, reports this week that Snap is their best-performing short position. The stock fell 11.1% last week alone and is down almost 50% since the IPO. In a note earlier this week, he pointed out how ironic it is that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the biggest contributor to the company’s downfall because he tried to buy Snapchat in 2013.

It seems that Snap management inadvertently created a nemesis when they refused to sell out. And thus we have Snap versus Instagram and Facebook today, with the latter repeatedly copying the former’s features.

According to Dusaniwsky, investors appear worried about whether Snap will be able to create an ad platform that’s able to “generate enough revenue to compete with more established social media companies.”

Did Snap just bottom out?

Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded Snap last week and cut their price target to $16 a share. The firm served as one of the underwriters on the company’s stock, and although the analysts that provide the ratings did not work on the underwriting, they may feel pressured to keep up appearances for as long as possible. Thus, their downgrade is seen by some as the ultimate insult, and CNBC’s Jim Cramer even called it an “obituary” for the social media firm.

Interestingly, Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White said on CNBC‘s Squawk Box earlier this week that Snap appeared to be bottoming out. He even predicted that the stock could reach $30 a share and went on to draw comparisons between the Snapchat parent and Facebook. He noted that Facebook plunged 60% after its IPO before climbing. Snap was down 48% four months after its IPO, and White called it a “great buying opportunity,” adding that within the first three years after “high growth companies” hold their IPO, they “trade at nine to 22 times enterprise value to revenue.”

