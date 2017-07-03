If You Can Stomach the Ride, FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock is a Cybersecurity Play That’s Worth It

Is FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) really on the verge of a turnaround? The FEYE stock chart certainly says so. After peaking near $55 a share in mid-2015 and then sliding back to a low of less than $11 in mid-March, FireEye has since gained 42%. That’s tops among all the major cybersecurity stocks for the three-month stretch, which includes formidable competitors like Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP ).

The question is, can FEYE stock continue to move forward at its current pace? Perhaps the more important question right now is, can FireEye shares do so without peeling back first?

That’s the conundrum for anyone still on the sidelines, surprised to see this stock perk up so much, so quickly.

Mixed Message

There’s shortage of opinions about FireEye, the stock or the company (which aren’t necessarily one and the same). As our very own Richard Saintvilus pointed out on Wednesday, cybersecurity spending is expected to swell to more than $100 billion over the next three years, and the Milpitas, Calif. company is well positioned to capture its share of that growth.

On the flipside, Tom Taulli was right when he explained the previous day that turnarounds can take a long time to materialize, and FireEye is facing some tough rivals in the aforementioned Check Point and Palo Alto Networks.

Both writers make valid points, underscoring the headache FEYE stock is causing most investors right now. Weighing all the pros and cons, though, the scales tip in a broadly bullish direction.

Still, that’s not a decision free of caveats though.

It’s All About the Trajectory

Just to frame the discussion correctly, FireEye isn’t an investment, at least not yet. It’s a trade, morphing into an investment. FEYE does have the most important ingredient in the investment mix: Trailing and projected results indicate it’s (finally) on a positive trajectory.

The chart below tells the tale. Revenue growth (shown in blue columns) is slowing down as the company has pared back its aggressive acquisition spree. But, late last year, FireEye moved into the black.



Click to Enlarge

That was a swing to an operating profit, to be clear. On a GAAP basis, the organization has been and will continue to lose money at least through 2019. That’s okay, though. CEO Kevin Mandia has proven the new business model works. Now he just needs to enhance the numbers. Investors are less concerned about the lack of actual profits, however, as they’re impressed by the progress.

The ‘New’ Model

And what is the new model that drives less growth but more profits? Last year, Mandia directed the company to focus less on sales of products — which only occur once — and sell more subscription-based services that generate consistent revenue month in and month out.

