2018 Indian Scout Bobber: 10 Things to Know About Hot New Motorcycle

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber from Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) is one of the hottest motorcycles right now.
Here are 10 things to know about it:
- The bike is an update to the regular Scout, offering more from an aesthetic point of view.
- It comes equipped with the same 1,131cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine as the original.
- The Indian Scout Bobber comes equipped with bolder tires, street-tracker handlebar and a blacked-out finish.
- The seat is made of a brown leather with rear suspension that hangs one inch lower than the Scout.
- A license plate is mounted on the rear.
- The Indian Scout Bobber offers a maximum output of 100PS, as well as a peak torque of 97.7N.
- A 298mm disc brake in the back serves as half of the braking capabilities of the motorcycle, along with a 298mm piece of equipment up front.
- The bike uses an analog speedometer and an LCD screen that includes trip meter, engine temp, a fuel indicator and more.
- The starting price for the Indian Scout Bobber is $11,999, and it will retail in the U.S. as of September.
- You can also buy a list of accessories to go along with the bike, including a pillion seat and saddle bags.
PII stock was surging Tuesday, gaining 0.6% towards the end of the day.