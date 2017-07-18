2018 Indian Scout Bobber: 10 Things to Know About Hot New Motorcycle

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber from Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII ) is one of the hottest motorcycles right now.

Here are 10 things to know about it:

The bike is an update to the regular Scout, offering more from an aesthetic point of view.

It comes equipped with the same 1,131cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine as the original.

The Indian Scout Bobber comes equipped with bolder tires, street-tracker handlebar and a blacked-out finish.

The seat is made of a brown leather with rear suspension that hangs one inch lower than the Scout.

A license plate is mounted on the rear.

The Indian Scout Bobber offers a maximum output of 100PS, as well as a peak torque of 97.7N.

A 298mm disc brake in the back serves as half of the braking capabilities of the motorcycle, along with a 298mm piece of equipment up front.

The bike uses an analog speedometer and an LCD screen that includes trip meter, engine temp, a fuel indicator and more.

The starting price for the Indian Scout Bobber is $11,999, and it will retail in the U.S. as of September.

You can also buy a list of accessories to go along with the bike, including a pillion seat and saddle bags.

PII stock was surging Tuesday, gaining 0.6% towards the end of the day.