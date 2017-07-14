Intel Corporation (INTC) Hopes Xeon Chips are a NVIDIA Killer

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) launched new Xeon chips last week. The move by INTC stock is aimed at offering better support to next-generation computing applications like artificial intelligence, driverless cars and other next gen technologys, according to Naveen Rao, vice president of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group.

Source: Intel

There is no doubt that with its new chips, Intel Corporation has entered the war zone against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ). Both have Intel’s near-monopoly position in the data center business.

But can INTC stock go toe-to-toe in these emerging technologies with its new Xeon chips? Or will NVDA stock and AMD reign supreme regardless?

INTC Stock Depends on Xeon Chips

What Intel could not understand all these years is the fact that it cannot stay ahead just by putting an increasing number of transistors on every chip. Such a strategy has become less effective with Moore’s Law slowing down. Competitors that designed their chips to perform better by way of parallel processing stand to benefit from improving their performance, notes Fortune.

However, Intel stated that its Xeon chips are 1.65 times faster on average compared to its previous generation when performing common tasks. The company also stated that software had been specifically designed to work better with its chips.

Lisa Spelman, vice president of Intel’s Data Center Group, told Fortune, “This represents the best of our 20-year history of data center innovation.”

That’s a big statement for INTC stock.

According to Gartner analyst Martin Reynolds, Intel’s new microprocessors are more efficient than to their predecessors and will be more effective when it comes to handling artificial intelligence workloads and advanced storage. However, Reynolds also pointed to Intel’s over-dependence on a relatively small number of big data center operators.

“The challenge now is so much of their work is going to these big internet guys,” the analyst said.

Intel’s newest family of microprocessor targets Alphabet, Amazon.com and Microsoft, among others that operate big data centers and deploy thousands of computers to run their own services and offer the same services to clients who do not have their own computer systems, notes Reuters.

Although the Xeon chips were formally launched on Tuesday, some large customers such as Google have already received shipments. INTC stock has now shipped about 500,000 chips to its large customers, notes Fortune.

Analyst not favoring Intel

Intel was recently downgraded from Hold to Underperform by Jefferies, which stated that the reason for downgrading Intel is its inferior Xeon/Xeon PHI platform compared to NVIDIA’s products in emerging parallel workloads such as deep neural networking.

Jefferies also has various other areas of concern, such as Microsoft’s new support for ARM processors in Windows and the NVIDIA data center business, which is increasing at a rapid growth rate of 200%. NVIDIA is also getting popular among investors, as in May, SoftBank Group acquired a $4 billion stake in the company.

According to Bernstein Research analyst and INTC stock watcher Stacy Rasgon, “This is the most competitive environment we have seen in a decade.” Intel wants to make it clear that it is still the supreme and that it is going to stay in this business positively, the analyst said. “Part of this is because there is so much hype around the competing products, they want a chance to tell their story,” said Rasgon.

Many academics claim investing is a “random walk.” We believe this to be only partially true. It is our core belief that value investing can outperform the market, hence the name “ValueWalk.” Your number one source for breaking news and evergreen content on everything value investing and hedge funds.

Check out our new free Underrated Small Cap Stocks newsletter

Also Sign Up For Our Free Newsletter and receive in-depth ebooks on famous investors