International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock Is the Same Ol’ Mess

There’s a lot of reasons to not be in love with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ). We’re all just wondering how many quarters can go by in a row where IBM fails to grow revenues. That has been one of the primary anchors to IBM stock, and that will continue for yet another quarter thanks to Tuesday evening’s second-quarter earnings report.

Fiscal 2017 is tracking a 2%-plus decline, analysts say, but maybe there’s hope in 2018, where analysts believe IBM will shed just 0.2% on the top line.

But for now, don’t hold your breath … and don’t bother with IBM stock.

IBM’s Second Quarter

To no one’s surprise, IBM’s revenues declined on a year-over-year basis for a 21st consecutive time. Sales came to $19.3 billion, off by 4.7%, and worse, below analyst expectations for $19.45 billion.

IBM does have a positive streak to boast — an 11th straight beat on the earnings side. International Business Machines reported a $2.97-per-share profit, easily topping expectations for $2.74. And that net income represented a 7% year-over-year improvement.

The company is maintaining its full-year non-GAAP earnings per share forecast (at least $13.80) and free-cash flow expectations. That’s good news for investors, who have a bit more transparency on what to expect through the rest of the year.

From Chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty:

“In the second quarter, we strengthened our position as the enterprise cloud leader and added more of the world’s leading companies to the IBM Cloud. … We continue to innovate, adding regtech capabilities to our portfolio of Watson offerings; developing solutions based on emerging technologies such as Blockchain; and reinventing the IBM mainframe by enabling clients to encrypt all data, all the time.”

International Business Machines has six business segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platform, Systems, Global Financing and Other. Each reported a year-over-year decline in revenue and gross profit margin. Meanwhile, long-term debt grew by roughly 10% over the quarter.

This isn’t exactly a gold standard of tech. Investors are already showing their displeasure, sending IBM stock down 2% in Tuesday’s after-market trade.

If that holds at the open, shares will be staring at a double-digit year-to-date loss.

Going Forward

The company’s emerging business segments show promise. IBM’s efforts in artificial intelligence (Watson) look promising. But the legacy business is a weight around the company’s neck.

