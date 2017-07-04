Is Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Too Expensive at $1,000?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) hit a meaningless milestone, reaching $1,000 per share. I say meaningless because absolute share price literally means nothing. It’s allegedly a psychological point of resistance, but in truth, this piece of information offers nothing for investors. It’s certainly not how I determine whether or not a stock is right for my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, which depends on many different factors related to risk-adjusted returns.

GOOGL stock offers a mixed bag to the conscientious, value-oriented, risk-averse Liberty Portfolio investor. The internet changed the way advertising dollars were allocated. Once the internet became a real thing, money started flowing there from other media. Once GOOGL emerged as the leader in search — and the 800-pound gorilla, for that matter — advertisers have been rushing to throw money at GOOGL.

The problem is that Alphabet effectively remains a one-trick pony, albeit a very talented pony. About 88% of revenue comes from advertising. So, while we can talk all day long about how much of an amazing “tech play” GOOGL stock allegedly is, the truth is that it’s really only a digital billboard.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s not call Alphabet stock something it isn’t. If you’re investing in GOOGL stock, you’re investing in an advertising company.

Online Advertising and GOOGL Stock Growth

The world is still growing as far as online advertising is concerned. That gives GOOGL stock plenty of runway. It still shows explosive growth in all aspects of advertising. The entire digital advertising pie is expected to continue increasing.

According to eMarketer.com:

“In all, digital media ad spending, which includes mobile, is surpassing all expectations. Outlays will jump 15.4% in 2016 to $68.82 billion, accounting for 35.8% of total media ad investment. By 2020, digital ad spending will reach $105.21 billion, growing its share of total media spending to 44.9%.”

That’s 66% growth over five years. Even when the world was in a financial collapse in 2009, ad spending only fell 12.3%. So, it would seem that GOOGL stock has a long way to go as a one-trick pony. Even if there’s another economic slowdown, the falloff in the financial crisis wasn’t that bad (at least as far as ad spending was concerned).

However, at some point, ad spending growth in general, as well as growth for Alphabet, is going to slow down. I’ve also always been concerned that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) may actually be fudging their reported monthly active user numbers. Should such a thing come to pass, GOOGL stock would get hit along with them as faith in reported advertising data was undercut.

