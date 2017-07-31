Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Becoming Stale and Divorced From Reality?

If you want a stock to go up, it helps to have a lot of folks predicting it will go down. This creates a “wall of worry” that you can trade against, willing sellers who can make a sensible market.

Source: Shutterstock

Since I warned about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) early this month, some Apple stockholders were able to take advantage of this wall. Now, however, shares are up a mere 3.18%, against a general NASDAQ gain of 3.33%.

Unfortunately, AAPL stock price has decoupled from the company’s fundamentals. When Apple reports earnings on August 1, analysts are hoping it will earn $1.61 per share on revenue of $44.67 billion. Those numbers sound great, until you realize that a year ago the company earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $42.36 billion. The stock’s gain of 55% in value is much greater than the company’s improved performance would dictate.

The Law of Big Numbers

At its July 31 current market cap of $775 billion, Apple is trading at about 17 times earnings. A year ago, it was at about 15 times earnings. Much of the gain in the shares is simply multiple expansion, people paying more for the same income stream.

For years, Apple has been among the most beloved stocks in the market. Even at these prices, 28 of its 45 analysts are still screaming buy.

The problem is that big numbers are harder to push up than smaller numbers, and Apple today is nothing but big numbers. Sales peaked in fiscal 2015 at $233 billion, and will be hard pressed to beat that for 2017. Apple has kept the shares rising through stock repurchases, and by raising the dividend, now at 63 cents per share.

As I have written repeatedly, these are the moves of a mature company, not a growth company. News headlines now are about AAPL cozying up to politicians or charging $1,200 for an iPhone.

Next Page