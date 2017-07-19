Profit With the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (IWM) in a Small-Caps Squeeze

The bull run in stocks this year has by and large been a large-cap affair. Like a vacuum, the largest corporations on the planet have been sucking up cash from every corner of the Street — and the little guys have been left out. Indeed, small caps have lagged by a wide margin. To wit: the S&P 500 is up 10% year-to-date while the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWM ) is only up 6%.

Of course, the contrast is even starker if we compared IWM to the Nasdaq which is up an impressive 20%.

But the nature of rotation is that all down-and-out sectors eventually receive their time in the spotlight. And if recent developments in IWM are any indication, the little guys could be ready to shine. And that could mean big profits await for those willing to give this underperforming market segment a shot.

Let’s head to the charts to see what all the fuss is about.

IWM Stock Charts

The trading range in small-caps this year has been incredibly consistent. We’ve seen numerous tests of the upper and lower end of the range, but thus far support and resistance have held firm. And the upside pressure has increased in recent months. The past seven weekly candle lows are all clustered above the 20-week moving average, and the number of knocks on resistance near $142.50 is increasing.

Eventually, the door will open and buyers will be allowed to charge through. One of the nice things about the setup in IWM is it’s far from being overbought. Unlike many big-cap high flyers that are skirting the stratosphere, small-caps have been resting for months, storing up gas for their eventual breakout.

A breakout in IWM would also help combat the argument that the 2017 bull run is running on fumes. A groundswell in participation by the Russell 2000 could bring new energy and kick off the next leg of this year’s bull run.

