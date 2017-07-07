Jawbone Liquidation: Fitness Tracker Company Going Out of Business

Jawbone liquidation sales have started as the company prepares to go out of business.

According to reports, the Jawbone liquidation sales are taking place at the same time that a new version of the company is forming. The name of this company is Jawbone Health Hub. This company will reportedly continue to service current Jawbone devices.

While there is confirmation of the Jawbone liquidation sales, the company is refusing to comment on claims that it is going out of business. However, it seems this is the case. Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman have moved to the new company and taken many of the old company’s staff with him.

The Jawbone liquidation sales also come as the company is facing troubles. This includes a lawsuit with rival Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) that is still ongoing. It also has had to deal with production issues, product failures and financial troubles, reports The Verge.

Here’s an email from Jawbone that was sent to a customer and then obtained by BBC News.

“We sincerely apologise for the lack of communication – while you haven’t heard from us for a while, please know we haven’t forgotten about you. Over the past few months we’ve been transitioning to a simpler care experience. Those changes took longer than expected, but we’re excited to share they’re now complete and we are now ready to address your request.”

Any news from Jawbone to its customers is likely welcome. The company hasn’t been active on its Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) accounts for the last few months.

